Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: Behind enemy lines for Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears will square off for the first time in four years in Week 9, and for the first time in eight years they will meet in Nashville.

The Bears are an interesting case to say the least. While Chicago has notched one of the better records in the NFL (5-3) through eight weeks, this is a team that isn’t getting much respect from experts.

After starting the campaign with five wins in six games, Chicago has lost its last two contests to the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, but remains in second place in the NFC North.

We had so many questions about the Titans’ Week 9 opponent because of that lack of respect, so we turned to our friend Alyssa Barbieri over at Bears Wire for some answers.

Here’s a look at the great insight we got on the Bears’ 2020 campaign after going behind enemy lines.