Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: NBC

Chicago (0-0) vs Los Angeles (0-0) Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

It might not be flashy with Andy Dalton at the helm, but the Chicago offense should move the ball against a suddenly questionable Ram D.

LA was No. 1 in the NFL in total yards allowed with a terrific pass defense that didn’t allow a thing down the field, but now it’s reworked a bit with just enough of an overhaul to matter.

Dalton will be fine. The world might want the Justin Fields to start, but Dalton – who’s technically and statistically on the verge of being the most productive NFL quarterback to ever start for the Chicago franchise – will keep things moving. It won’t look quite right to Bear fans used to erratic quarterback play, but steady in this should be good. However …

Why Los Angeles Will Win

The Ram defensive front vs. the Chicago offensive line. Two words …

Oh no.

This was already going to be a work in progress for the Bears, and it didn’t get better over the preseason. Now the Chicago O gets to deal with Aaron Donald and company.

Yeah, Dalton will be fine for the Bear attack, but he might have to turn it loose considering the LA offense is about to upgrade in a big way with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles

Always a terrific fantasy quarterback who never got the real football results to go along with the yards, he should blow up in the Ram offense as long as the timing is down early on. Jared Goff wasn’t as bad as everyone made him out to be, but Stafford has the arm, experience, and talent to be a yardage monster.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like the Bears don’t know Stafford, and vice versa, but this will be different.

Don’t expect LA to open it up and go off, partly because the defense will take care of a Chicago offense that won’t go on enough long, sustained drives. The Bear coaching staff will have enough wrinkles to keep this from getting out of hand, but the differences in the lines will make a huge difference.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 27, Chicago 17

Los Angeles -7.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

