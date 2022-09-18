Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Time, TV channel, live stream for Sunday Night Football

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers square off on Sunday Night Football in the league's most-played series.

The game will be 205th time the rivals are meeting, with Green Bay leading the series 103-95-6.

Chicago is coming off a surprise 19-10 victory at home over the San Francisco 49ers in less-than-ideal conditions. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields went 8-of-17 for 121 yards, throwing two touchdowns with an interception as the Bears only had 204 yards of total offense.

Green Bay was routed by the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in their season opener. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers was 22-of-34 for 195 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted once, lost a fumble and was sacked four times.

The Packers have won six straight in the series and Chicago has only won four times against Green Bay since 2010.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's game:

What time is Bears at Packers?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What TV channel is Bears at Packers?

The game will be broadcast on NBC.

How can I watch Bears at Packers via livestream?

Fans can stream the game on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Bears at Packers?

Green Bay is a 9 1/2 point favorite with the over/under at 42.5 points. All lines are according to Tipico Sportsbook.

