Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for tonight’s game

The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers tonight on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

On Monday night, we saw the New England Patriots defeat the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York in the midst of crazy wind conditions that forced the Pats to rely heavily on the run game, limiting QB Mac Jones to just three passes. Wind gusts came at a speed of up to 55 mph on Monday night in Orchard Park but fortunately, for tonight’s game between the Bears and Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the wind is not expected to be an issue. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 36 degrees with winds at 10 mph.

The Green Bay Packers can clinch a playoff berth this Sunday night with a win and a 49ers loss (at CIN) and a Saints loss or tie (at NYJ).

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

When : Sunday, December 12

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

For all the latest fantasy football news and insight, visit NBC Sports Edge.

