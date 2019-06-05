Chicago Bears turn to golf, implement 'Augusta silence' in search for new kicker

The Bears have turned to the golf world for help in their search for a new kicker this summer. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Bears have been working this offseason to replace Cody Parkey, though haven’t appeared to make much progress.

So amid the search for a new kicker, the team is now turning to golf for help.

The Bears have implemented “Augusta silence” every time a field goal is attempted during OTAs — a practice of complete silence often seen before every shot at Augusta National during the Masters each year. That, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said on Wednesday, has provided an unusual atmosphere on the field.

"No one talks," Tabor said, via ESPN. "Obviously we're doing the 'Augusta silence' [for a reason]. That's been awesome. I am used to people yelling at me. You know, I'm used to, I mean my daughters and my wife will yell at me, so I'm used to it. But when it's quiet out there it is, it is a different feeling.”

Parkey missed eight kicks last season in Chicago, most notably the infamous 43-yard blocked double-doink during their wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January, which resulted in Parkey essentially being run out of the city in the aftermath of the miss.

The Bears brought in eight different kickers to their mini-camp this spring, though even that got off to a rough start. Last month, Bears coach Matt Nagy brought all eight kickers in to attempt a 43-yard field goal — the same distance Parkey missed from at Soldier Field — in front of the whole team. Combined, they went just 2-of-8.

Now, according to ESPN, Chicago has cut that group down to just three guys: Chris Blewitt, Elliott Fry and former Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pineiro.

"We're creating as much pressure as we can on these guys," Nagy said, via ESPN. "We're getting the 'Augusta silence' out here with the team and that's eerie."

Nagy, though, still isn’t sure which kickers will accompany the team to training camp next month.

"Honestly, we have not figured that out yet," Nagy said, via ESPN. "We wanted to get through, get right into the end of minicamp and just kind of get back collectively and talk about it, collaborate. But we're kind of up in the air. We're trying to let this thing play out. The more kicks we have, the more of a library we have."

