Chicago Bears unveil 2022 uniform schedule
The Chicago Bears officially announced the schedule for uniform combinations for their home and away schedule this fall.
Chicago will wear their white jerseys in seven of eight away games, starting in Week 2 against the Packers.
For their nine home games, the Bears will wear four different uniform combinations. Chicago will wear their traditional navy jerseys in Week 1 (49ers), Week 9 (Dolphins), Week 10 (Lions), Week 13 (Packers), Week 15 (Eagles) and Week 16 (Bills).
The Bears will don their classic white jerseys, which were unveiled for team’s centennial celebration a couple of years ago, when they host the Texans in Week 3.
They’ll also wear their alternate orange jersey and helmet twice — in Week 6 (Commanders) and Week 8 (Cowboys). They’ll also don the all-navy look in their regular season finale against the Vikings in Week 18.
In all, the Bears will wear five different uniform combinations throughout the 2022 season.
Here’s a look at the complete uniform schedule:
Week 1 - Bears vs. 49ers
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Traditional home navy jersey, white pants
Week 2 - Bears at Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 3 - Bears vs. Texans
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Classic throwback uniform and helmet
Week 4 - Bears at Giants
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 5 - Bears at Vikings
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 6 - Bears vs. Commanders
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Alternate orange jersey and helmet, white pants
Week 7 - Bears at Patriots
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 8 - Bears at Cowboys
AP Photo/David Banks
Alternate orange jersey and helmet, white pants
Week 9 - Bears vs. Dolphins
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Traditional home navy jersey, white pants
Week 10 - Bears vs. Lions
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Traditional home navy jersey, white pants
Week 11 - Bears at Falcons
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 12 - Bears at Jets
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 13 - Bears vs. Packers
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Traditional home navy jersey, white pants
Week 14 - BYE
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Week 15 - Bears vs. Eagles
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Traditional home navy jersey, white pants
Week 16 - Bears vs. Bills
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Traditional home navy jersey, white pants
Week 17 - Bears at Lions
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Traditional white away jersey, navy pants
Week 18 - Bears vs. Vikings
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Navy jersey, navy pants