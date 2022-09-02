Chicago Bears unveil 2022 uniform schedule

The Chicago Bears officially announced the schedule for uniform combinations for their home and away schedule this fall.

Chicago will wear their white jerseys in seven of eight away games, starting in Week 2 against the Packers.

For their nine home games, the Bears will wear four different uniform combinations. Chicago will wear their traditional navy jerseys in Week 1 (49ers), Week 9 (Dolphins), Week 10 (Lions), Week 13 (Packers), Week 15 (Eagles) and Week 16 (Bills).

The Bears will don their classic white jerseys, which were unveiled for team’s centennial celebration a couple of years ago, when they host the Texans in Week 3.

They’ll also wear their alternate orange jersey and helmet twice — in Week 6 (Commanders) and Week 8 (Cowboys). They’ll also don the all-navy look in their regular season finale against the Vikings in Week 18.

In all, the Bears will wear five different uniform combinations throughout the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at the complete uniform schedule:

Week 1 - Bears vs. 49ers

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Traditional home navy jersey, white pants

Week 2 - Bears at Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 3 - Bears vs. Texans

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Classic throwback uniform and helmet

Week 4 - Bears at Giants

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 5 - Bears at Vikings

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 6 - Bears vs. Commanders

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Alternate orange jersey and helmet, white pants

Week 7 - Bears at Patriots

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 8 - Bears at Cowboys

AP Photo/David Banks

Alternate orange jersey and helmet, white pants

Week 9 - Bears vs. Dolphins

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Traditional home navy jersey, white pants

Week 10 - Bears vs. Lions

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Traditional home navy jersey, white pants

Week 11 - Bears at Falcons

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 12 - Bears at Jets

Story continues

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 13 - Bears vs. Packers

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Traditional home navy jersey, white pants

Week 14 - BYE

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Week 15 - Bears vs. Eagles

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Traditional home navy jersey, white pants

Week 16 - Bears vs. Bills

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Traditional home navy jersey, white pants

Week 17 - Bears at Lions

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Traditional white away jersey, navy pants

Week 18 - Bears vs. Vikings

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Navy jersey, navy pants

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire