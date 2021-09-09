Chicago Bears unveil 2021 uniform schedule

As the Chicago Bears prepare to take the field against the Los Angeles to open the regular season, there’s a lot of excitement with the start of the new season.

Something that should help make the wait until Sunday’s game a little easier is the unveiling of the Bears’ uniform schedule. The Bears officially announced the schedule for uniform combinations for their home and away schedule this fall.

Chicago will wear their white jerseys in just six of nine away games, starting in Week 5 against the Raiders.

For their eight home games, the Bears will wear three different uniform combinations. Chicago will wear their traditional navy jerseys in Week 2 against the Bengals, Week 4 against the Lions, Week 8 against the 49ers, Week 11 against the Ravens and Week 17 against the Giants.

The Bears will don their classic white jerseys, which were unveiled for team’s centennial celebration a couple of years ago, twice — both against divisional foes. Chicago will first wear them against the Packers in Week 6 and then against the Vikings in Week 15.

They’ll also wear their alternate orange jersey when they host the Cardinals in Week 13.

In all, the Bears will wear four different uniform combinations throughout the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at the complete uniform schedule:

Week 1 | Bears at Rams

AP Photo/David Banks

With the Rams wearing their white throwback uniform at home, the Bears will be donning their navy home jerseys on Sunday Night Football.

Week 2 | Bears vs. Bengals

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

For their first home game against the Bengals, Chicago will wear their navy home jerseys.

Week 3 | Bears at Browns

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

The Bears won't be donning their traditional white road jerseys against the Browns. Instead, it'll be the traditional navy home uniform.

Week 4 | Bears vs. Lions

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears will wear their navy uniforms for four straight weeks to open the season, including against the Lions in Week 4.

Week 5 | Bears at Raiders

USA Today

The Bears will don their white road jerseys for the first time in Week 5 against the Raiders, which happens to be Chicago's third road game of the season.

Week 6 | Bears vs. Packers

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears will wear their classic uniform twice in 2021 -- starting in Week 6 when they host the Packers.

Week 7 | Bears at Tampa Bay

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears will once again wear their home navy uniform on the road when they travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in Week 7.

Week 8 | Bears vs. 49ers

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will wear their traditional navy uniform when they host the 49ers in Week 8.

Week 9 | Bears at Pittsburgh

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday Night Football, the Bears will wear their white road jerseys against the Steelers in Week 9.

Week 10 | BYE WEEK

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 | Bears vs. Ravens

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will once again wear their traditional navy uniform when they host the Ravens in Week 11.

Week 12 | Bears at Lions

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Chicago will wear their traditional white road jerseys when they face the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Week 13 | Bears vs. Cardinals

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears will don their orange alternate jersey just once in 2021, when they host the Cardinals in Week 13.

Week 14 | Bears at Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will wear white when they travel to Lambeau Field to play the Packers in Week 14.

Week 15 | Bears vs. Vikings

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears will wear their classic uniform for the second time in 2021, when they host the Vikings in Week 15. Both times they're wearing those classic uniforms are against divisional opponents.

Week 16 | Bears at Seahawks

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will be wearing their traditional white road jerseys when they face the Seahawks in Week 16.

Week 17 | Bears vs. Giants

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears will face the Giants for the fourth straight year, where the Bears will be wearing their traditional navy home jerseys for the third consecutive meeting.

Week 18 | Bears at Vikings

AP Photo/David Berding

The Bears will close out the regular season in their traditional white road jerseys against the Vikings.

