Chicago Bears UDFA tracker: Illinois DT Keith Randolph Jr. among new additions after draft

After Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles completed his five-player draft class, he set out to work signing undrafted free agents Saturday evening.

The Bears didn’t have any picks after selecting Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round and trading back into the draft to pick Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker in the fifth round.

But after waiting out the sixth and seventh rounds, they worked to fill out their roster with signings or training camp invites for these undrafted rookies, per media and university reports.

Quarterbacks

Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed

Tight ends

Kentucky’s Brenden Bates

Running backs

Howard’s Ian Wheeler

Offensive linemen

British Columbia’s Theo Benedet

Defensive linemen

Illinois DT Keith Randolph Jr.

James Madison DE Jamree Kromah

Linebackers

UCLA’s Carl Jones

Cornerbacks

Troy’s Reddy Steward