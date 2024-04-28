Chicago Bears UDFA tracker: Illinois DT Keith Randolph Jr. among new additions after draft
After Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles completed his five-player draft class, he set out to work signing undrafted free agents Saturday evening.
The Bears didn’t have any picks after selecting Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round and trading back into the draft to pick Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker in the fifth round.
But after waiting out the sixth and seventh rounds, they worked to fill out their roster with signings or training camp invites for these undrafted rookies, per media and university reports.
Quarterbacks
Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed
Tight ends
Kentucky’s Brenden Bates
Running backs
Howard’s Ian Wheeler
Offensive linemen
British Columbia’s Theo Benedet
Defensive linemen
Illinois DT Keith Randolph Jr.
James Madison DE Jamree Kromah
Linebackers
UCLA’s Carl Jones
Cornerbacks
Troy’s Reddy Steward