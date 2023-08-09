Chicago Bears training camp report: Justin Fields will play in preseason opener, while Chase Claypool exits practice with a leg injury

The Chicago Bears held a padded practice Wednesday at Halas Hall and have just one on-field session left before Saturday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

Coach Matt Eberflus was pleased with the extensive situational work his team got in, dialing in on third downs and finishing practice with some end-of-game, two-minute challenges.

Here’s a recap of practice and what we heard from Eberflus and players afterward.

News of the day

Justin Fields will play Saturday against the Titans, with coaches challenging the quarterback to run the huddle smoothly, make necessary protection calls and adjust in live action to what he’s seeing from the defense.

The revelation that Fields will be used throughout the preseason, while hardly a surprise, registers as noteworthy with Eberflus and his staff still putting together their playing-time plan for this weekend.

Eberflus said the staff would create individualized plans for divvying up Saturday’s reps. Last year Fields played 57 snaps and nine series during the preseason.

“You gauge it year by year,” Eberflus said. “And you make an educated decision based on what your offensive coordinator’s saying to you and what your quarterbacks coach is saying to you and what you see with your eyes as the head football coach. You just take in all the information and make a decision.”

Who will play with Fields on offense? Which defensive starters will have the green light? That remains unclear with the Bears going case by case and weighing health concerns against developmental needs.

“We’ll have selected starters play here and there and we’ll figure that out as we go,” Eberflus said.

Player in the spotlight

A promising training camp for wide receiver Chase Claypool hit a snag when he pulled up during one-on-one drills with what appeared to be a muscle strain in his leg. Claypool sat out the remainder of practice, putting his status for Saturday’s game in doubt.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said.

Claypool was vocal and demonstrative before and after his injury, shouting at defensive backs throughout practice. The coaching staff understands Claypool is a passionate player who regularly displays his emotions. The trick is keeping that fire burning properly.

“That’s part of some people’s game,” Eberflus said. “Some guys are more focused and more quiet. But if (talking) is part of the game, (it’s OK) as long as it doesn’t lead to penalties or a lack of execution.”

Justin Fields watch

Two of Fields’ better throws were tight-window bullets to Equanimeous St. Brown over the middle, one of which converted a third-and-14 during 11-on-11 action.

As the Bears stress the need for Fields to master the timing and rhythm of the passing game while making decisive throws from the pocket that show trust, completions like those two to St. Brown provide evidence he understands what’s being asked.

Fields also hit a pair of picture-perfect deep shots to DJ Moore up the left sideline, the second one netting 27 yards during a two-minute drill at the end of practice.

In a touchdown-to-tie scenario with 1:40 remaining starting at the offense’s 30-yard line, Fields completed six passes and marched the Bears inside the red zone. But the offense failed to score and ran out of time after attempting a bubble screen to Khalil Herbert from the 18 with 4.7 seconds left.

On the whole, Wednesday registered as just an OK day for the first-unit offense with a flurry of pre-snap penalties contributing to the inconsistency. Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright was flagged twice for false starts, and Eberflus noted how the offense continues to test a variety of cadences at this stage of camp.

“We’re changing them up every single day,” Eberflus said. “And we’re doing that on purpose because that can be a weapon for an offense. We’ve got to do a really good job with that and we’re going to continue to grow.”

Quote of the day

In his spare time, defensive end DeMarcus Walker is affiliated with Goat Wingz Food Truck, an Alabama-based eatery he recently brought to Lake Forest. Running back Khalil Herbert was among the intrigued patrons Tuesday night.

“If you haven’t had his wings, you have to have some honey lemon pepper. It’s fire,” Herbert said. “But we had weigh-ins today, so guys had to be a little careful.”

Seen and heard

Micah Baskerville, an undrafted rookie linebacker out of LSU, was listed with the third-team defense on the first official depth chart of the preseason. But he might prompt Bears coaches to take a longer look if he continues to make plays the way he did Wednesday.

Baskerville had two interceptions during 11-on-11 action, the first coming during a red-zone period when tight end Stephen Carlson couldn’t cleanly catch a pass in the end zone. When the ball popped into the air, Baskerville came from behind the play to make a diving pick.

His second interception was during a two-minute drill at the end of practice when he snatched a pass that hit rookie running back Roschon Johnson in the hands.

Baskerville will have a chance to make a bigger impression Saturday against the Titans. He made 30 career starts at LSU, led the Tigers in tackles last season and added 4 1/2 sacks, eight pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown.

Injury report

In addition to Claypool, St. Brown also was unable to finish practice after turning his right ankle while making a catch in seven-on-seven work. St. Brown got the ankle taped but did not return to the field.

Ten players didn’t practice at all, including defensive leaders Tremaine Edmunds and DeMarcus Walker. Edmunds has missed the last five practices, Walker the last six. But Eberflus emphasized that both will be ready for the regular season.

“No concern,” he said.

Others who didn’t practice were Nate Davis, Jaquan Brisker, Terell Smith, Marcedes Lewis, Dante Pettis, Lucas Patrick, Travis Homer and Dylan Cole.

Davis practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday before missing Wednesday’s session. He has been a non-participant in six of the team’s 12 practices.