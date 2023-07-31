Chicago Bears training camp report: Justin Fields and the offense have a bumpy day in final no-pads practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Monday morning at Halas Hall, progressing into the second week of training camp. The team has three scheduled practices this week before an off day Thursday. They will also have a camp practice on Saturday in Lake Forest before their annual Family Fest practice at Soldier Field on Sunday. Here’s the camp rundown from all that happened Monday.

News of the day

The Bears will hold their first padded practice of camp Tuesday morning, a milestone moment every summer in which the intensity on the field ramps up. Eighth-year veteran Cody Whitehair is eager for that spike. “We set the tone up front for sure,” Whitehair said. “There’s obviously a smart way to go about it. We’re still teammates and we’re still trying to get to the season and make sure we can be as healthy as we can be. But we also have to callous ourselves and get ready. So it’s on us as veterans to set the tone.”

Defensive tackle Justin Jones echoed Whitehair’s sentiments but said he is far less restless in his anticipation for the first padded practice than he was when he first entered the league with the Chargers in 2018.

“I’m not really overanxious like some of these rookies are,” Jones said. “Guys are probably going to go to sleep tonight at 7:30, getting their mind right for the pads and everything. I remember those days in my rookie year. I went to sleep at 7 o’clock because I knew we had pads the next day. I had to make sure I was ready to go. Now? It’s just another day for me to come out and work certain techniques and different moves.”

Justin Fields watch

The passing offense produced very few crowd-pleasing moments Monday, grinding through a practice that could be described as ordinary at best. Bumpy days are to be expected on the runway to the regular season. But Fields was far from his sharpest during Monday’s practice, intercepted twice during 11-on-11 work. The first pick came from rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson who broke in front of a pass to Chase Claypool that appeared to be thrown a beat or two late. Stevenson showed good quickness and ball skills in securing the interception. But it was a rep Fields will have to review to diagnose why the timing was so off.

On the next snap, Fields’ pitch in the backfield to running back Trestan Ebner sailed wide and hit the ground, a sloppy mistake from the tandem that will need to get cleaned up. Fields was also intercepted late in practice by undrafted rookie Bralen Trahan on a deep shot to Nsimba Webster down the middle of the field.

In the search for bright moments for the passing game, a pair of back-to-back completions from Fields to Claypool during two-minute work at the end of practice showed the duo’s growing rapport. Claypool made the first catch while being blanketed by Stevenson then came back on the next snap to haul in a completion on an out route along the right sideline.

Fields’ progress will remain under a microscope as the team gets into pads for the first time Tuesday. The physicality in the trenches will escalate and, by extension, the pass rush will ratchet up a speed or two. Fields’ ability to remain calm and retain rhythm inside the pocket will be key.

Player in the spotlight

The love was flowing for rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter from teammates on both sides of the ball Monday afternoon. Whitehair expressed his appreciation for the combination of strength and savvy Dexter is using as he acclimates to the NFL.

“The biggest thing that impresses me for a young guy is how he uses his hands and uses the offensive linemen’s weight and leverage against them,” Whitehair said.

Jones expressed eagerness to watch Dexter work in padded practices as he continues to understand how to use his strength and athleticism to be a force.

“That’s a man right there,” Jones said. “He’s a good player. I think once he really understands the Xs and Os outside of just the (defensive) line and understands the whole defense and how offenses attack certain styles of defenses and certain styles of play, he’s going to be a real dominant player.”

Jones believes Dexter’s raw physicality will come out to its fullest with pads on. “I would expect something huge out of him.”

Quote of the day

“The players don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. And once they know you care, they’ll do anything for you.” — Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, describing how he attains buy-in from the young players in his unit who are looking to carve out a role.

Seen and heard

During one-on-ones Monday morning, Darnell Mooney used a nasty break to create separation against Kyler Gordon over the middle, catching a Fields pass on an over route and sprinting into the clear. Mooney is nearing the finish line of his recovery from left ankle surgery. And while he has sparingly mixed in to full-speed 11-on-11 action during camp, he has shown no obvious limitations during the work he is taking on.

Rookie receiver Tyler Scott has taken note of Mooney’s “wiggle” and the trust he is showing in his surgically-repaired ankle when he cuts. “He doesn’t think of the injury when he’s playing,” Scott said. “He’s just trying to get back to the Mooney that he was and even better.”

Injury news and roster movement

General manager Ryan Poles made two small tweaks to the roster Monday morning, signing tight end Jared Pinkney and releasing receiver Thyrick Pitts.

Tight end Chase Allen missed Monday’s practice. His injury status is unknown.

The only other player on the 90-man roster unable to practice was receiver Dante Pettis, who has yet to be removed from the non-football injury list.