Chicago Bears training camp report: Intensity is elevated as crossover practices with the Indianapolis Colts begin. ‘It rejuvenates you.’

The Chicago Bears participated in their first of two crossover practices with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday at the Grand Park sports complex. On a perfect summer evening, the energy was palpable with both teams getting a boost from the change of pace.

Here’s the rundown of Wednesday’s session and the highlights from what we heard from the Bears afterward.

News of the day

This week’s business trip to central Indiana has provided a welcome energy spike for the Bears, who left Halas Hall on Tuesday after finishing their 14th training camp practice in Lake Forest. Yes, coaches continue to emphasize the value players are getting this week with from matchups against players they are unfamiliar with. But there’s more to the juice Bears players were feeling Wednesday night.

A large and energized crowd added to the atmosphere. A 6 p.m. start was a welcome twist as well.

“Things can get a little dull once you get two, almost three weeks into camp and you’re doing the same thing over and over again,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “This schedule change was nice. I had fun coming out here at night. You kind of treat it like a night game. And it rejuvenates you a little bit. We’re definitely looking forward to tomorrow.”

Kyler Gordon echoed Kmet’s sentiments, embracing the change of scenery and the added energy it provided.

“It’s Just being on someone else’s home turf and getting that feeling and not being comfortable in your own spot,” Gordon said. “(It’s about) getting comfortable being uncomfortable and learning how to respond and having self-control. Guys want to come out here and be physical and fiery. But it’s also being able to have poise.”

The Bears and Colts will reconvene Thursday evening. Same time. Same place.

Kmet, for one, can’t wait to continue the controlled competition.

“This is like real NFL football stuff here,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun to be able to come out here and practice against another team. Things get a little chippy, a little chirpy at times. But we all like that. We’ll definitely take full advantage this week.”

Justin Fields watch

Fields was locked in during a seven-on-seven period early in Wednesday’s practice, showing decisiveness and crisp timing while completing all six of his passes to five different targets. That’s the kind of efficiency and accuracy the Bears want to see out of the third-year quarterback as he propels the offense.

Fields also made several special throws during one-on-one action, including a deep shot to Darnell Mooney down the left side of the field. Mooney, who was blanketed on the play by cornerback Tony Brown, made a diving grab just outside the end zone. Fields hit a deep TD pass later in that segment of practice with a well-thrown ball to Nsimba Webster.

Still, it was at times a bumpy night for the passing offense. Fields was picked off twice during 11-on-11 action — by safeties Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II. The latter of the two picks was an ill-advised deep heave to Mooney from inside a cluttered pocket. Fields didn’t have the base to get enough strength on the throw and Thomas easily worked back in front of Mooney to make a grab.

The first-team offense also turned the ball over on downs during a two-minute touchdown-to-win period at the end of practice, with Fields misfiring on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 passes near midfield.

Player in the spotlight

As the Bears launched into one-on-one drills against the Colts, Kmet found himself peeking in on Roschon Johnson in pass protection and was impressed with the way the rookie running back remained aggressive and initiated contact.

“He’ll put his helmet in there,” Kmet said. “That’s cool to see. You definitely gain some respect for those rookies who put their facemask in there and are willing to hit some guys.”

Johnson ran for 44 yards on 12 carries in Saturday’s preseason win over the Tennessee Titans, contributing a 24-yard gain on a run that showed an impressive combination of vision and athleticism. He also has promising ability as a pass catcher and reliability as a blocker and is now mixing in more frequently with the first-team offense. Johnson broke into the open field for a big gain during 11-on-11 work Wednesday night and should get more opportunity in the backfield on Saturday when the Bears and Colts play a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Wednesday night, Johnson made it clear he was not at risk of getting a big head due to his recent emergence. Self-critical by nature, he had identified several things from last weekend’s game that weren’t up to standard.

“There were a couple runs I had where I felt like I could have hit them smoother. A couple routes I felt I could have been more sharp on. On special teams, I had a couple assignments I felt I could have executed a little better.”

Johnson is fighting with Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman for playing time and is vowing to continue to play with aggression as both a runner and blocker.

“I’m a guy who likes to use his body as a weapon and play off that,” he said. “That’s definitely a tool in my toolbox that I try to use every day.”

Quote of the day

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked what he thinks of the competitive edge of rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who has been consistently active and vocal since training camp began last month. Said Williams: “I love the feistiness, I love the grit, I love how he (competes), the physicalness. I just want to make sure it’s between the whistle. If it is, I’m all for it.”

Seen and heard

On a night full of spirited trash talk between the two teams, the Bears second-team defense had plenty to chirp about after rookie linebacker Micah Baskerville thwarted a Colts two-minute drive with a leaping interception of Gardner Minshew inside the end zone late in practice.

Baskerville has flashed over the past three weeks and must continue to show off his playmaking skills to stake a claim to a roster spot for the regular season. As of now, it’s more likely he winds up on the practice squad at the start of the regular season. But plays like the pick near the end of Wednesday’s practice offer Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles more to consider.

Injury report

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker was back on the field for the first time since Aug. 1, a notable return for a defense trying to get back to full strength before the regular season arrives. The Bears will ease Walker back in to restore his conditioning and make sure he’s feeling strong. But Wednesday was a step in the right direction.

“From what I saw,” Williams said, “he’s ready to go.”

Walker’s return should solidify the defensive front. But linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jaquan Brisker remain sidelined due to undisclosed injury issues. Other players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice were receiver Chase Claypool, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Josh Blackwell and linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

Right guard Nate Davis, for what it’s worth, was on the field for his first padded practice as a Bear. But Davis, who has missed seven practices during camp, was limited and did very little during team drills.