Chicago Bears trade up to No. 56 pick to take Tyrique Stevenson

Bears trade up to No. 56 pick to take Tyrique Stevenson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 56 pick to draft Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. After selecting Gervon Dexter with the No. 53 pick in the draft, Ryan Poles and the Bears came back quickly for more.

The Bears traded the No. 61 and No. 135 pick in the draft to move up to No. 56, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

In the first round the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

RELATED: Bears passing on Jalen Carter was right move for many reasons

Here are the Bears remaining picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.