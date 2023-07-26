Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agree to a 4-year, $50 million extension

The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed to a four-year extension worth $50 million, the Tribune confirmed Wednesday. The contract includes $32.8 million guaranteed.

Kmet, the St. Viator and Notre Dame graduate, can now go into his fourth season secure in his future with his hometown Bears.

Kmet was a 2020 second-round draft pick of former Bears general manager Ryan Pace. But new GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have expressed appreciation for what Kmet has done during their year-plus with him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Over three seasons, Kmet has 138 catches for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a career high seven touchdowns in 2022, his first season in Luke Getsy’s offense.

“I really see him getting more and more comfortable,” Eberflus said in November. “Cole’s a special guy. He is energy, he is enthusiasm, he brings light into a room. … He’s everything we stand for.”

Poles declined to discuss contract extensions Tuesday at his news conference as the Bears reported to training camp, but he clearly had the Kmet deal on his radar. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are the other players who could be considered for extensions.

The Bears held their first training camp practice Wednesday inside the Walter Payton Center. Eberflus and several players were set to speak to the media Wednesday afternoon.