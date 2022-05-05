Chicago Bears tickets on sale following regular season reveal show

Bears full schedule reveal coming soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears regular season schedule is almost here. We already know the Bears won’t be headed abroad this year. The league announced the full slate of international games on Wednesday, and the Bears weren’t included. We also already know each of the opponents the Bears will play in 2022. We just just don’t know when each of those games will take place.

That information will be announced in a full schedule reveal show on May 12 at 7 p.m. Prior to that show however, each team will announce their home openers.

Here are the nine teams the Bears will host at Soldier Field this season:

Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

And here are the eight opponents the Bears will face on the road:

Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

Single-game tickets go on sale following the NFL’s schedule release, on May 12 at 8:30 p.m.

