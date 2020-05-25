Chicago Bears tabbed 'best value' bets for several NFL futures

Even though the Bears have fairly long odds to win the division, they're being recognized as "best value" bets for several futures.

An overall regression in 2019, coupled with an upcoming quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, soured oddsmakers on the team.

As things stand on Monday morning, the Bears have the third-longest odds to win the division at +400, putting them behind the Vikings and Packers at +165 and +170, respectively.

But you can find value in picking the Bears to win the division when you look at the win total over/under futures, as well.

Right now, the Bears sit at 7.5 wins, behind the Packers at 9 wins and Vikings at 8.5. With things projected to be so tight from a win total standpoint, the Bears have been recognized as a "best value" pick to win the NFC North since their defense can steal any game on the schedule, adding a win or two and propelling them to a division crown.

Using that same logic, the Bears have also been recognized with a "best value" pick to hit the over on their 7.5 win total.

There's no reason to think the defense will take a step back from last season-- in fact by all accounts, the squad should improve again with Robert Quinn in the fold, and Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack fully healthy again.

While things may develop a little more slowly on the offensive side due to the aforementioned QB competition, any uptick in offensive production should help the team improve on their 8-8 record from last season, making it easy to see why taking the over on 7.5 wins feels like a great value bet.

