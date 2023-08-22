Chicago Bears stock exchange: Who’s up, who’s down after preseason Week 2?

Chicago Bears training camp 2023 has come and gone, and there’s only one more week to go in the preseason. In other words, meaningful football isn’t far away. The Bears have one more week to determine who deserves a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but after two preseason games, many players have already made their case.

Some have surprised with impressive performances, while others are falling behind. It doesn’t matter if they’re a projected starter or a reserve; everyone is looking to put their best foot forward to begin the season on a positive note. Going into the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday, here are the players whose stock is rising and falling in the debut of the Chicago Bears stock exchange.

Stock up: QB Tyson Bagent

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 19: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears dives for a touchdown during the second quarter in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992225 ORIG FILE ID: 1626214013

After two preseason games, Tyson Bagent is the talk of the town. The undrafted rookie flashed during Week 1 of the preseason, but really burst onto the scene last weekend thanks to his efforts against the Colts. Bagent led a 17-play drive that spanned 92 yards, culminating with his own two-yard touchdown run in the first half of the game. He looked cool, calm, and collected in the pocket and gave fans something to cheer for in an otherwise boring game.

Through two weeks, Bagent is 18-of-20 for 113 yards and one rushing touchdown. He’s gone from a training camp body to having a legitimate shot to earn a roster spot in just a few short weeks and his stock couldn’t be higher at the moment.

Stock down: QB P.J. Walker

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 19: PJ Walker #15 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass during the first quarter in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992225 ORIG FILE ID: 1626220314

A big reason why Bagent is turning heads is in part due to the ineffectiveness of backup quarterback P.J. Walker. The veteran hasn’t looked good in any sort of setting this summer, whether that’s in practice or a game. He’s statistically been the worst Bears quarterback this preseason. Walker has completed just 5-of-12 passes for 64 yards and an interception in two games. His quarterback rating hasn’t cracked 40 in either of them and he’s been erratic in the pocket on the majority of his drop backs.

The Bears guaranteed Walker $2 million when they signed him to a two-year deal this offseason. Given his flashes with the Carolina Panthers and knowing he has a connection with D.J. Moore, the move seemed wise at the time. Now Walker looks like a liability and whether it’s the preseason or regular season, one has to wonder if he can be counted on to operate the offense effectively moving forward.

Stock up: OT Larry Borom

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 31: Larry Borom #75 of the Chicago Bears moves to block against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on October 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The 49ers defeated the Bears 33-22. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Bears have their top tackles ready to go with Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. But veteran Larry Borom is showing he still has what it takes to start if he gets the chance again. The third-year tackle was the top-graded Pro Football Focus (PFF) player in the game, earning a 91.1 grade. Last week, he was second on the team with 93.9.

Borom has been stout at the tackle position, albeit against backups. He’s protecting the quarterback and doing well in run blocking. With the ability to play both sides of the line, he would make a fine swing tackle this year.

Stock down: OG Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis, left, works with offensive lineman Teven Jenkins during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH112

While Borom is excelling, his fellow draft classmate is struggling. Teven Jenkins is reportedly going to be out for weeks due to injuries to his calves and will likely miss games during the regular season. It’s yet another injury Jenkins is dealing with as he enters his third year as a pro.

Jenkins had been having a nice camp up to this point and looked solid in the first preseason game. He participated in both joint practices with the Colts, and though he didn’t play in the game, neither did any other offensive starter. The question becomes: how and when did this happen? Regardless, Jenkins’ absence leaves a hole at left guard, and it’s yet another setback for a player who cannot seem to stay healthy.

Stock up: Ja'Tyre Carter

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Ja’Tyre Carter #69 of the Chicago Bears stretchesduring minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498748839

This time two weeks ago, you likely would have seen guard Ja’Tyre Carter getting worked by the Bears defensive line during practice. He wasn’t able to keep defenders away from the quarterbacks and looked like a terrible option at right guard. It’s funny how things can change so quickly, isn’t it?

Carter has been one of the most consistent linemen over the last week or so, shining in Week 1 of the preseason and continuing his strong play last weekend. He’s still a developing player, and barring injury, he won’t be a starter. But for a sixth-round pick a year ago from Southern, he’s starting to turn some heads and could turn into a promising asset down the road.

Stock up: WR Daurice Fountain

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 19: Daurice Fountain #82 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass while defended by Darius Rush #30 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter in the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992225 ORIG FILE ID: 1626391067

The Bears were without many of their wide receivers during last weekend’s game, and Daurice Fountain took full advantage of the extended playing time. Fountain led all receivers in the game with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, coming on a 35-yard pass from Nathan Peterman in the end zone. In two games, Fountain has six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, easily leading all Bears receivers.

The veteran pass catcher is still likely on the outside looking in when it comes to earning a roster spot, but he’s doing everything he can to make the decision difficult for Bears coaches. He has impressive size and speed to make plays downfield and has been the surprise skill player of camp.

Stock down: CB Kindle Vildor

Chicago Bears defensive back Kindle Vildor works on the field at the NFL football team’s training camp in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH112

Kindle Vildor’s time as a Bear is likely coming to an end. The fourth-year cornerback has been buried on the depth chart with little chance of climbing out and was one of the last players to see the field during Saturday’s game. Normally, that’s not a positive sign when trying to make a roster.

With the additions of Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, Vildor becomes the odd man out. There just isn’t a spot for him, despite coming the fact he’s coming off his best season as a pro. To his credit, Vildor played fairly well last Saturday against the Colts, earning a PFF grade of 76.9, but it would take a miracle for him to remain on the team after final cutdowns.

Stock up: S A.J. Thomas

Chicago Bears defensive back A.J. Thomas works on the field during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH110

The competition for the final safety spot may be coming to a close after seeing the play from A.J. Thomas recently. Thomas has made the most of his reps in the preseason, nabbing an interception against the Titans on a tipped pass and nearly coming away with another against the Colts. The second-year defensive back has seven total tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup in two preseason games.

With Adrian Colbert getting waived with an injury designation earlier this week, Thomas is primarily competing with rookies Bralen Trahan and Kendall Williamson. While each player has made plays, Thomas has been the most consistent and should be considered the leader of the bunch when looking at the final roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire