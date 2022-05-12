Chicago Bears sign wide receivers Tajae Sharp and Dante Pettis

The Chicago Bears made a pair of moves on Wednesday to bolster their wide receiver room. They signed free agent wide receiver Tajae Sharp to a one-year deal, as well as wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Ian Rapoport reported on the Sharp move on social media:

Free agent WR Tajae Sharpe is signing a one-year deal with the #Bears, source said. Added post-draft depth and more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2022

Pettis himself posted about the move on Twitter:

thank you Lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽 year 5 lets goooo 🐻⬇️ #ChiTown 😎 pic.twitter.com/7UAk9FXELm — dante (@dmainy_13) May 12, 2022

New general manager Ryan Poles has faced criticism in recent days regarding a perceived failure to add talent around second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears had a pair of selections in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, but used both picks to address their secondary, adding safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon. Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson, Tyquan Thornton, George Pickens, Alec Pierce and Skyy Moore were all available when the Bears drafted Gordon with the 39th pick in the draft.

The team did address receiver in the third round, adding Velus Jones Jr. from Tennessee. Laurie Fitzpatrick outlined prior to the draft how his speed and quickness could benefit an NFL team.

The additions of Pettis and Sharpe, along with the selection of Jones, give the Bears some options around Fields. Whether those are enough for the young passer to take the next step remains to be seen.