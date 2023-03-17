Chicago Bears sign RB D’Onta Foreman to one-year deal

D’Onta Foreman has found a new home as he inks a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. The former Texas Longhorn standout is finding his footing in the NFL.

Foreman enjoyed the best season of his professional career with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He ran for 914 yards and five touchdowns on a solid 4.5 yards per carry clip.

The Houston Texans drafted Foreman in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, where he played two seasons before being released. Foreman revitalized his career in Tennesee in 2021, filling in for an injured Derrick Henry to help the Titans reach the playoffs.

Foreman is one of a handful of players brought in by Chicago to bolster the roster this offseason. He should play a significant role in the Bears’ offense with David Montgumery heading to Detriot.

