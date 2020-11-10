Chicago Bears sign OL Eric Kush to practice squad

The Chicago Bears added some much-needed depth at offensive line with the return of a familiar face.

The Bears have signed interior offensive lineman Eric Kush to the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. Kush previously played for Chicago back in 2016-18.

Kush has experience in Matt Nagy’s offense and can play either center or guard. Chicago has released Aaron Neary from the practice squad in conjunction with Kush’s addition.

The Bears have had major issues on the offensive line over the last few weeks, particularly when it comes to injuries. They lost left guard James Daniels a few weeks ago to a torn pectoral muscle, and right tackle Bobby Massie landed on injured reserve with a knee injury expected to sideline him at least a month.

But the Bears also dealt with a COVID-19 scare as center Cody Whitehair and reserve tackle Jason Spriggs both tested positive for the virus, which sidelined them last week. Back-up center Sam Mustipher also missed last Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Although Spriggs has since been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears started Alex Bars at center and seventh-round rookie Arlington Hambright against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and they were encouraging in their first starts.

Still, Chicago’s struggles on the offensive line remain one of the biggest concerns on this team. It’s been evident in their run blocking — with the Bears the worst run game in the league — and in pass protection — with a statuesque Nick Foles.

The addition of Kush provides a little stability should Chicago’s offensive line struggles continue.