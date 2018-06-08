Chicago Bears sign former Maryland DB-turned-LB Josh Woods

The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Josh Woods on Thursday after the former Maryland defensive back participated on a tryout basis at the team's veteran minicamp. Woods will play linebacker in Vic Fangio's defense.

In addition to Woods, the Bears added outside linebacker Kasim Edebale, an edge defender GM Ryan Pace is familiar with during his time with the Saints. Edebale signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Chicago released defensive back Tryin Holloway and wide receiver Shaq Roland to clear room on the roster for the signings.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears use Woods in training camp and the preseason. He weighed 217 pounds at his pro day in March and ran a pedestrian 4.66 40-yard dash for a then-defensive back. He did enough to impress Chicago's coaching staff and front office to earn a contract and will likely be used in a hybrid-type role as a pro.

Woods appeared in 10 games for Maryland last season. He totaled 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.