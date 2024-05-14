Chicago Bears sign 3rd round draft pick Kiran Amegadjie, the second signing of the 2024 NFL Draft class

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Bears have signed their second draft pick from their 2024 NFL Draft class.

Third round selection and Hinsdale native Kiran Amegadjie has signed his contract with the team, the Bears announced Tuesday.

The contract is a four-year deal, according to ChicagoBears.com. Punter Tory Taylor was the first draftee to sign his contract.

Amegadjie is working his way back from surgery on his quad last October. He did not participate in rookie camp because of his recovery, but spent time with the offensive line coach and participants.

"I was just expecting to come in and do what I can to be ready to play when my time comes," Amegadjie said Saturday. "Whatever I need to do off the field to be ready."

Amegadjie does not have a concrete timetable for his recovery. While he hopes to be ready for training camp, he said he knows his body and how he feels. He said Saturday that he does feel good.

"I'm not a doctor," Amegadjie said. "We'll see."

The Bears took Amegadjie in the third round out of Yale, where he was a consistent All-Ivy League player and was given a third-round grade by NFL.com.

He said he was excited to be a part of the franchise that he's been close to since his childhood.

"This was my team growing up," Amegadjie said. "I'm just really excited I get to contribute to the culture and the history of my favorite team."

Amegadjie is splitting time between his mother's house in Hinsdale as well as with his dad in Chicago.

He gets to sleep in his bed, get home-cooked meals and have his Playstation with him as he works out with the Bears. The biggest thing for Amegadjie, though, is getting in the room with the Bears' offensive line and learning from them.

"I'm really excited to get in with the O-line coach, Chris Morgan," Amegadjie said.

Currently, Amegadjie said he's learning everything. He wants to be as versatile as possible as he starts his NFL career.

That versatility will help the Bears, especially if injuries strike and the team needs a player to step in at guard or tackle. That was the case last season for the Bears at guard and center, hamstringing the team's depth.

Once Amegadjie is cleared, he'll have a chance to earn a spot on a Bears' offense that's added plenty of pieces in the offseason, including Caleb Williams at quarterback. Amegadjie told FOX 32 after he was selected that Williams "won't get touched" playing behind him.

These guarantees will have a chance to come to roost once Amegadjie is healthy. What does help is that he's recovering with his own team looking out for him.

"It's nice to be home," Amegadjie said.