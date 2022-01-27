Chicago Bears set to hire Matt Eberflus as head coach

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears are going from an offensive head coach in Matt Nagy to a defensive leader. Reports Thursday said the NFC North team is going to hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach.

Per Bearswire.com:

Eberflus has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, where he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) before becoming the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018. Eberflus interviewed for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Houston Texans last year.

Nagy was 34-31 in four seasons. However, 12 of those victories came in his first season.

