Chicago Bears select Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick

Chicago Bears select Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick.

Taylor just completed a legendary career at Iowa. He won the Ray Guy award, which goes to the top punter in the country. He broke the single NCAA season punting yardage record in his senior season.

Taylor, 26 is the consensus top punter in this year’s draft.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.