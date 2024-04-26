Chicago Bears select QB Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft

It might not have been a surprise but it is now official. Just moments after the start of the 2024 NFL draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped up to the podium and announced the Chicago Bears selected former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

We’ve known for weeks Williams was the pick here. Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the decision was made early and Williams offseason behavior showed it. He chose not to work out at all in the pre-draft process and did no other pre-draft visits.

The Bears traded away starting quarterback Justin Fields early in free agency, just another sign they had fully committed to a new era in Chicago with Williams at the helm. This is the third time in seven years the Bears have used a first-round pick on a quarterback and the Bears faithful are hopeful the third time is the charm.

