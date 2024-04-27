Chicago Bears select Iowa punter Tory Taylor in fourth round of 2024 NFL draft

Iowa standout punter Tory Taylor, a longtime fan favorite, knows his professional destination.

The Ray Guy Award recipient is headed to the Windy City. The Chicago Bears selected Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 122 pick.

The Melbourne, Australia, native was beloved in Iowa City as he played a pivotal role in helping guide the Hawkeyes to a 34-15 (25-10 Big Ten) record over the past four seasons.

With Taylor’s ability to flip the field paired with Iowa’s stingy defense, the Hawkeyes tied for the program’s winningest four-year Big Ten stretch.

Adding an Aussie 🇦🇺 Welcome to the squad, Tory! pic.twitter.com/wU4aAvSs8v — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2024

Taylor ended his Hawkeye career averaging 46.3 yards per punt on a whopping 295 career punts. The Aussie downed 127 of those punts inside opponents’ 20-yard lines.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound punter will become a revered figure in Chicago in no time as he helps the Bears look to transform into an NFC North mainstay.

The Bears owned the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which they used to select USC quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Chicago used a second first-round selection to draft Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.

