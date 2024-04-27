Chicago Bears select Iowa punter Tory Taylor in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears went special teams in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor with the No. 122 pick in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft.

That's the first special teams player off the board.

Taylor was the highest-rated punter in the 2024 NFL Draft, and for good reason. In the 2023 season at Iowa, he broke the 85-year-old NCAA record for punting yards. He broke the record with a 67-yard punt in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Tennessee.

In 2023, Taylor averaged 48.2 yards per punt on 93 total punts. Those 93 punts was also an NCAA record, breaking Idaho’s Austin Rehkow’s 47.8 average that was set in 2018.

This pick should conclude the Bears' 2024 NFL Draft Class, unless the Bears trade back into the latter rounds of NFL Draft.

That would be somewhat of a surprise for the Bears, who have a good amount of draft capital to trade in the 2025 NFL Draft but Bears general manager Ryan Poles would prefer to keep that capital intact.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bears trade into the seventh round to select a player instead of risking missing out on that player as an undrafted free agent.