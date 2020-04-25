Chicago Bears select Cole Kmet in 2020 NFL Draft: Yet ANOTHER tight end joins the squad
With the 43rd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Cole Kmet, tight end, Notre Dame!
Are you surprised? Are you?
Well, Liz Loza thinks you shouldn’t be. It’s Ryan Pace. It’s the Bears.
They drafted a tight end ... with their FIRST pick in the draft ... and now have 10 on their roster!
*sigh*
We’ll keep this short. Cole Kmet is an interesting prospect, but now he’ll have to play behind Jimmy Graham — the same Jimmy Graham who was signed to a perplexing two-year deal despite clearly losing a step (and signaling the end of Trey Burton’s time in Chicago). Not much to like from a fantasy perspective here.