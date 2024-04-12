Chicago Bears seek $7.2M tax refund for Arlington Heights stadium site

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears are trying to get some money back from Arlington Heights.

The team is appealing its property tax bill in Arlington Heights, seeking a refund of 2023 taxes of $7.2 million for the site where the Bears proposed building a new stadium.

They filed paperwork earlier this month with the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.

Last month, the Bears announced they would invest over $2 billion in a new lakefront stadium instead of the proposed Arlington Heights location due to rising development costs and having improved relations with city leaders.

RELATED: Chicago Bears to invest over $2B in new lakefront stadium

The team still owns the site for the former Arlington International Racecourse, where they were considering building a new stadium.