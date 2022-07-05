Chicago Bears secondary ranked near worst in the NFL

Bears secondary ranked near last of NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have some serious work ahead of them, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF ranked the Bears’ secondary 31st in the NFL, one spot above the Houston Texans. Highlighted by Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Thomas Graham Jr., Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, the Bears’ defense certainly looks bleak.

“It's worrisome that this Bears secondary lacks a single player who they can point to and say for certain he’ll be reliable,” the article writes.

The team drafted two rookies, Gordon and Brisker, to become immediate starters in the secondary this upcoming season. Both were highly touted prospects, going in the second and third round of the draft, respectively. However, they likely won’t be immediately reliable as rookies.

Graham Jr., the second-year out of Oregon, played in just four games last season and only saw 12 targets in his direction.

Jackson is supposed to be the keystone player having notched an All-Pro season and two Pro-Bowl nods to his career. Yet, his production has lacked since the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The safety has yet to record an interception since 2019.

Johnson seems to be the only dependable starter in the secondary. He has been a reliable starting corner ever since Kyle Fuller departed to the Denver Broncos before the 2021 season. The third-year corner even received praise as one of the top corners in the league from Cooper Kupp via The Dan Patrick Show.

On the upside, the Bears are projected to have premium cap space next offseason to better improve head coach Matt Eberflus’s defense. For now, the Bears will have to live with their young secondary.

