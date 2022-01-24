Chicago Bears go into second round of coaching search

It was hard to watch the NFL playoffs this weekend without the Bears. It was even harder to keep up with the organization's slew of head coach interviews.

Here's a quick update to cut through the clutter on the potential front-runners for the Bears head coaching vacancy:

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Hot stove

Jim Caldwell: The former Lions head coach has been out of the league for two years. But the Bears are reportedly asking about the availability of coaches Caldwell would want on his staff.

Brian Flores: The former Dolphins head coach reportedly had a good interview. The word used often: smitten.

Matt Eberflus: The Colts defensive coordinator impressed Halas Hall enough to get a second interview.

Still in play

Leslie Frazier: The Bills defensive coordinator had his interview this weekend right before the Bills-Chiefs divisional round playoff game. He's supposedly a favorite of Bill Polian, the man consulting with the McCaskeys on the hire.

Brian Daboll: The other Bills coordinator who is probably going to get a shot. Will it be here?

Cooling off

Jim Harbaugh: The former Bears quarterback reportedly had a phone call with the Bears brass. But it now seems likely that Harbaugh is not in the mix.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free