Chicago Bears schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After a floundering 6-11 season and an up-and-down start for rookie quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy. His replacement is Matt Eberflus, the former Colts’ defensive coordinator, who inherits a young team down some of its biggest stars (wide receiver Allen Robinson is now with the Rams, and LB Khalil Mack is now with the Chargers). Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bears’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Bears 2021 record: 6-11 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Matt Eberflus
Key players: Justin Fields (QB), David Montgomery (RB), Robert Quinn (LB)
Bears schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 at Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/13 vs. Commanders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 7: 10/24 at Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 8: 10/30 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/20 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Bills (Saturday), 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/1 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Vikings, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 2 at Packers
Monday Night Football: Week 7 at Patriots
Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Commanders
Chicago Bears schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk