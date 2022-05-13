Chicago Bears schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After a floundering 6-11 season and an up-and-down start for rookie quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy. His replacement is Matt Eberflus, the former Colts’ defensive coordinator, who inherits a young team down some of its biggest stars (wide receiver Allen Robinson is now with the Rams, and LB Khalil Mack is now with the Chargers). Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bears’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Bears schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 2: 9/18 at Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/2 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 6: 10/13 vs. Commanders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 7: 10/24 at Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 8: 10/30 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 9: 11/6 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 12: 11/27 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 14: BYE

  • Week 15: 12/18 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Bills (Saturday), 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 1/1 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Vikings, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 2 at Packers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 7 at Patriots

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Commanders

Chicago Bears schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

