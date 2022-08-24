Chicago Bears schedule 2022-23: Official dates, preseason record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears schedule for 2022-23 features opponents from the NFC East and the AFC East with their usual matchups against the NFC North.

The schedule is slated as the ninth-easiest amongst the entire NFL.

Here's the official schedule for the Bears:

Week 1, 9/11: vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 2, 9/18: at Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Week 3, 9/25: vs Houston Texans

Week 4, 10,2: at New York Giants

Week 5, 10/9: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 6, 10/13: vs Washington Commanders (TNF)

Week 7, 10/24: at New England Patriots (MNF)

Week 8, 10/30: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9, 11/6: vs Miami Dolphins

Week 10, 11/13: vs Detroit Lions

Week 11, 11/20: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 12, 11/27: at New York Jets

Week 13, 12/4: vs Green Bay Packers

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15, 12/18: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16, 12/24: vs Buffalo Bills

Week 17, 1/1: at Detroit Lions

Week 18, 1/8: vs Minnesota Vikings

The schedule features interesting games to look out for. The Bears will host the Eagles for the first time at Soldier Field since the infamous "double-doink."

The game against the Falcons will feature numerous players from last season's Bears roster who now play in Atlanta. Teez Tabor, Damien Williams and Germain Ifedi are a few names who fall in the category. Former Beras general managers Ryan Pace and Phil Emery both work for the organization too.

The Bears should have an interesting season under head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles' first season together as the forefront of the new regime.

The team plays its final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 27 before gearing up for the regular season.

