Former Bears safety Roosevelt ‘Rosey’ Taylor dies at 82

Former Chicago Bears safety Roosevelt Taylor died on Friday, the team announced.

He was 82.

Today we lost a Bears great with the passing of Roosevelt Taylor.



Our thoughts are with Rosey's family and loved ones. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 29, 2020

Taylor spent eight full seasons with the Bears from 1961-68, earning two Pro Bowl nods while not missing a single game. He helped lead the team to an NFL Championship in 1963, too.

He was traded to San Francisco during the 1969 season, and spent three years with the 49ers before wrapping up his career with a one-year stint in Washington. He helped the Redskins reach Super Bowl VII that year, though they fell to the Dolphins.

The New Orleans native had 32 interceptions in his career, 23 of which came in Chicago, and had four touchdowns.

Taylor’s son, Brian, played in the NFL briefly too, spending one season with the Bears in 1989 and another with the Buffalo Bills in 1991.

Roosevelt Taylor (24) of the Chicago Bears intercepts a pass intended for Billy Truax (87) of Los Angeles Rams, who has to settle for Taylors shirt tail in first period of game on Oct. 29, 1967, in Chicago. In the back is Doug Buffone (55) of Bears. (AP/Larry Stoddard)

More from Yahoo Sports: