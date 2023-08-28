Chicago Bears roster moves: Quarterback P.J. Walker is among the first to be cut

The Chicago Bears are working to narrow their roster to 53 players by the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Here are the day’s moves as the Bears assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season.

Sunday

The Bears have informed quarterback P.J. Walker of his release.

Walker signed a two-year, $4.15 million deal with the team in March, expected to become the backup to Justin Fields heading into the regular season. That contract included a little more than $2 million guaranteed. But Walker’s struggles through training camp and the preseason coupled with the surprise emergence of undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent convinced the Bears to move in a new direction.

Walker, who was guaranteed $2 million, had some rough training camp practices, and he finished the preseason having completed 11 of 23 passes for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Bears gave Bagent the majority of the work in the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, with coach Matt Eberflus saying they wanted to see how Bagent performed with the second-string offense.

They left the fourth quarter for Walker, who completed 6 of 11 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

“I’ve had my struggles this preseason, but at the end of the day, it’s just me trying to find ways to get back to playing my game and doing what I do,” Walker said after the game. “I felt good. Any opportunity is the best opportunity. So for me, I wanted to go out there and take advantage of the tests I had, no matter what quarter it was, first, second, third or fourth.”

Walker joined the Bears after playing in 15 NFL games with the Carolina Panthers over the last three seasons. He spent time with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad and in the XFL before joining the Panthers, where he completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards, five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bears coaches said Walker’s experience in the league would be valuable to the quarterback room, but Bagent made a case throughout the preseason for the Bears to take a deeper look at what he can do.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood has been waived.

A first-round pick in 2021, Leatherwood was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of the preseason a year ago. The Bears made a low-risk claim hoping to revive his NFL career. But Leatherwood has struggled over the past year to secure a significant role and, even amid the team’s current injury woes on the offensive line, didn’t do enough to make the team’s initial 53-man roster. Leatherwood is still owed just over $4.5 million guaranteed, which the Bears will be responsible for.

Offensive lineman Gabe Houy has been waived with an injury designation.

Houy was an undrafted rookie out of Pitt who left Saturday’s preseason game on a cart. He will revert to injured reserve status on Wednesday if he’s not claimed off waivers.