Chicago Bears’ roster ahead of free agency
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles has some pressing needs to address on the roster.
Wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker, defensive line and defensive back are some of the biggest needs this offseason, and there are options to upgrade in free agency.
The Bears are slated to have 28 players hit free agency, and Poles has plenty of work to do to rebuild this roster. Good thing he has $75 million in salary cap space to work with.
Here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands ahead of free agency:
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. Siemian is penciled in as his backup, although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago draft a young quarterback to groom behind Fields.
Running backs
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
Khari Blasingame
With David Montgomery set to hit the open market, the Bears are down to just Herbert and Ebner at running back. Chicago wants to bring back Montgomery, but we’ll have to see how things work out. The Bears are re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year deal, per his agency.
Wide receivers
DJ Moore
Darnell Mooney
Chase Claypool
Velus Jones Jr.
Equanimeous St. Brown
Nsimba Webster
Daurice Fountain
Joe Reed
The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown.
Tight ends
Cole Kmet
Jake Tonges
Chase Allen
Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. He’s currently the only tight end that figures into the active roster, and Chicago could find a nice complement for him in free agency or the NFL draft.
Offensive line
Cody Whitehair
Teven Jenkins
Braxton Jones
Lucas Patrick
Larry Borom
Alex Leatherwood
Ja’Tyre Carter
Doug Kramer
Dieter Eiselen
Kellen Diesch
No starting job is guaranteed on the offensive line right now. But Chicago does have pieces in place that could factor into the starting lineup, including Jenkins, Jones, Patrick and Whitehair. But could Whitehair and/or Patrick potentially be a cap casualty? There is a glaring need at right tackle right now, which should be addressed in free agency.
Edge rushers
Trevis Gipson
Dominique Robinson
Jalyn Holmes
Gerri Green
Andrew Brown
Terrell Lewis
The Bears have a lot of work to do at defensive end this offseason, where Gipson and Robinson are the only two who factor into significant playing time in 2023. Al-Quadin Muhammad was a cap casualty earlier this offseason. Chicago will likely look to address the position both in free agency and the NFL draft.
Defensive line
Justin Jones
Donovan Jeter
Jones was probably the only player on the defensive line worth bringing back in 2023, and he’s the only interior defensive lineman currently on the roster (who factors into the active roster). The Bears are likely going to target a disruptive three-technique in free agency, but Jones still figures to factor into the defensive rotation in 2023.
Linebackers
Jack Sanborn
Sterling Weatherford
DeMarquis Gates
Kuony Deng
Sanborn is the only starting linebacker on the roster right now, and there’s plenty of work to be done. Assuming the Bears keep Sanborn at MIKE, they need to find a WILL linebacker to pair with him. Luckily, there are some top options available in free agency, including someone Matt Eberflus is familiar with in Bobby Okereke.
Cornerbacks
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Jaylon Jones
Josh Blackwell
Greg Stroman
Harrison Hand
Michael Ojemudia
Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he’s back as the team’s CB1. Gordon played both in the slot and on the boundary during his rookie year, so it’ll be interesting to see where Chicago keeps him in year 2. Johnson and Gordon headline the cornerback group, but the Bears still need a third cornerback to add to the mix.
Safeties
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
A.J. Thomas
Adrian Colbert
Jackson and Brisker anchor a safety group that is arguably the strength of the roster right now. Jackson is coming off season-ending foot injury while Brisker is coming off a solid rookie campaign. Hicks will be a key reserve at safety and special teams contributor, and it also wouldn’t a surprise to see DeAndre Houston-Carson brought back.
Specialists
Cairo Santos
Trenton Gill
Patrick Scales
The Bears re-signed Scales to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together.
