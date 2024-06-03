Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams leads 'Green Bay sucks' chants at restaurant in Wrigleyville

It wasn't too long ago that Caleb Williams was a Green Bay Packers fan. Yes, it was because of Aaron Rodgers, but he was still rocking the green and gold.

Not anymore.

The Chicago Bears' No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft was out on the town Saturday at the Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville and taking in all the "Green Bay sucks" chants. He pumped his fists in the air while the chants rang throughout the restaurant.

Caleb Williams was loving the “Green Bay Sucks” chants at Old Crow last night



(via ig: aryaasoudegi) pic.twitter.com/FNDxx4LZe9 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) June 2, 2024

He was with fellow Bears first-round pick Rome Odunze.

The crowd also serenaded Williams with MVP chants. It's clear Williams has rockstar status in the Windy City.

The love being shown for Caleb Williams is already at an all time high. Can you imagine if he wins and lives up to the hype for the #Bears? Could be monumental.



Via @barstoolsports tik tok pic.twitter.com/ZBJP7x8BqD — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) June 2, 2024

Williams, a former Heisman Trophy winner while starring at USC, hasn't played a down in the NFL, but that hasn't stopped Bears fans from crowning him as the next big thing for a team constantly searching for a franchise quarterback.

The Packers, on the other hand, have their franchise quarterback in Jordan Love.

Love continued the Packers' domination over the Bears last season with two victories to extend the team's winning streak over their NFC North rivals to 10.

Williams was a sophomore in high school the last time the Bears beat the Packers, in 2018.

Rodgers finished 25-5 against the Bears during his 15 years as the starter in Green Bay.

Williams says Rodgers is the reason he was a Packers fan. He has called Rodgers his "football GOAT."

After Rodgers signed a record-setting contract extension in 2022 to stay in Green Bay, Williams said the Packers remained the team he backed.

"Okayy I guess I'm still a Packer fan!" Williams tweeted on March 8, 2022.

Okayy I guess I’m still a packer fan! — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 8, 2022

It's safe to assume you won't see any more tweets like that from Williams any time soon.

