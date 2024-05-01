Chicago Bears rookie analysis: OT Kiran Amegadjie

The Chicago Bears selected Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s a quick rundown on Amegadjie:

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 323 pounds

Age: 22

From: Hinsdale, IL

Breakdown: Amegadjie has the versatility to play guard, having played multiple positions along the offensive line during his collegiate career. He started his first 10 games at left guard before switching to left tackle for his final 14 games. Amegadjie has a nice blend of size, athleticism and length, but he needs time to develop. Perhaps Amegadjie can push starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who has plenty to prove heading into his third season, and work his way into a starting role down the line. — Alyssa Barbieri

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A three-year starter at Yale, Amegadjie lined up at left tackle the last two seasons in Yale’s multiple run scheme. After not playing football until midway through high school, he put himself on the NFL radar with his ascending play in the Ivy League, although his season-ending injury in 2023 was disappointing — he missed half of his final season and NFL scouts were unable to see him face better competition at the Senior Bowl. From a size and athletic standpoint, Amegadjie pops on film, because of his rare length, light feet and smooth body control to mirror pass rushers or create momentum as a run blocker. Though he does a great job repositioning his hands and feet, his inexperience is also apparent when it comes to timing and adjustment fundamentals. Overall, Amegadjie is a raw prospect who needs technical and strength work before he sees live NFL reps, but his physical ingredients and competitive drive are the foundational elements that pro coaches want to develop. He projects as a backup left tackle as a rookie who has all the tools to gradually develop into an NFL starter.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “With a rare blend of athletic traits and eye-popping length, it might be a mistake to bet against the high number of boxes Amegadjie checks. His hand usage is a work in progress, and he hasn’t learned to consistently get into blocks with proper footwork and body control, but both issues are coachable and likely to be corrected. Provided he improves his punch-timing and placement, his ability to keep rushers at the end of his length could become a big advantage. Amegadjie already possesses impressive explosiveness as a drive blocker and could become a quality NFL starter once his tutelage is complete.”

They said it: “You love the tools that he has. His pass pro is really good. Love his length, hand usage. And a big man that we believe is going to continue to get bigger and more explosive, so it should really increase the competition on our offensive line and make everyone better.” — GM Ryan Poles

RAS card

Highlights

