Bears reportedly sign K Chris Blewitt as second replacement for Cody Parkey

The Chicago Bears have found yet another replacement for Cody Parkey.

The Bears are planning to sign former University of Pittsburgh kicker Chris Blewitt, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Blewitt, who is currently a free agent with no experience in the NFL, took part in a group tryout in Chicago this week.

Blewitt kicked at Pittsburgh from 2013-2016. He went 10-of-17 during his senior season, and made 66-of-69 extra points that year. He also drilled a game-winning 48-yard field goal that season to knock off then-No. 2 Clemson before their national title run. He was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ minicamp in 2017, but failed to make their roster.

The Bears started working out multiple kickers in January, and signed former Tulsa kicker Redford Jones — who also has no NFL experience. Jones made 50-of-67 field goals at Tulsa, and was a free agent.

The Bears announced last month that they will officially release Parkey at the start of the league year. The 26-year-old is still guaranteed to make $3.5 million next season. Parkey missed the 43-yard game-winning field goal in the Bears’ NFL wild card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January after the kick was blocked and then hit the uprights twice as time expired.

While the Bears are moving on from a former Pro Bowler to a pair of kickers with no actual NFL experience, the move will likely please Bears fans — who, naturally, didn’t take Parkey’s double-doink miss well.

