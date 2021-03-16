Chicago Bears reportedly reach a deal with Andy Dalton. The free-agent QB made 3 Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A year after trading for Nick Foles to bolster the quarterback position, the Chicago Bears are reportedly signing free agent Andy Dalton.

The addition of Dalton, which was first reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, gives coach Matt Nagy two veteran options at the position. The move probably reduces the chance for a huge swing at Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson via trade but it doesn’t necessarily rule it out.

Dalton gives the Bears another option after Foles — the only quarterback under contract for the 2021 season — struggled mightily last year.

Getting Dalton after Jameis Winston re-signed with the New Orleans Saints and Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a contract with the Washington Football Team ensures the Bears won’t be shut out at quarterback, and it closes the book on a potential return of former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky.

Winston reportedly is receiving about $5.5 million in base pay from the Saints, while Fitzpatrick’s one-year contract in Washington will be worth about $10 million. A source said the Dalton deal will approach that figure — indicating the Bears could have trumped the Saints for Winston if they wanted.

The move also doesn’t preclude the Bears from using a first-round pick on a quarterback, but they could try to build around the position as they seek to improve on consecutive 8-8 seasons.

Other moves could be in the works. Multiple sources indicate the Bears remain in pursuit of left tackle Trent Williams, arguably the top free agent in the marketplace. They face competition from the San Francisco 49ers, who are attempting to re-sign him. Signing Williams, a big addition to the offensive line, would require the Bears to do considerable work on their salary cap.

The Bears could have tried to acquire Dalton a year ago but preferred to trade for Foles, getting him from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft pick. The Cincinnati Bengals did not get enough interest in Dalton to trade him, releasing him after drafting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

Dalton signed with the Dallas Cowboys, making nine starts in place of the injured Dak Prescott.

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has a history with Dalton in Cincinnati, where Lazor was quarterbacks coach in 2016 and offensive coordinator in 2017-18. Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and helped guide the Bengals to the playoffs five times. A second-round pick in 2011 out of TCU, Dalton has a 74-66-2 record as a starter with 218 career touchdown passes and 33,764 yards.

He was a winner in Cincinnati when the roster around him was solid and the Bengels had a good defense. His record as a starter through five seasons was 50-26-1.

Dalton, 33, is seeking a chance to continue as a starter and a source said the Bears were his preferred destination. He likely will get the opportunity to start unless the Bears pull off a stunner and land Wilson or Watson.

Adding Dalton is just the first piece of the puzzle to come from the open market for the Bears, who already have moved to bring back defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., kicker Cairo Santos and punter Pat O’Donnell.