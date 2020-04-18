Chicago Bears release TE Burton after two seasons
The Chicago Bears have released tight end Trey Burton, the NFL franchise announced on Friday.
Chicago made the move two years after signing Super Bowl-winning TE Burton to a four-year contract.
Burton agreed to a $32million contract with the Bears in March 2018 and he responded with career highs of 54 receptions, 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in Chicago.
The 28-year-old was limited to eight games last season after being placed on injured reserve in November due to a groin injury and had 14 catches for 84 yards and one score.
Chicago signed former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham last month and Burton's role became greatly diminished.
Burton spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and threw a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in 2018.