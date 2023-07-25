How Chicago Bears are raising expectations at training camp this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Ryan Poles took over as Bears GM in 2022 he handed out Lego blocks at his first all-staff meeting. It was a prop for his team to look at and remember their primary objective for the year: build a rock solid foundation.

When Matt Eberflus got his players together over the course of the early summer program he laid out his H.I.T.S. principles. That is Hustle, both physical and mental Intensity, Taking the ball away on defense and Taking care of the ball on offense, and playing Smart Situational football. He laid out expectations that if people didn’t meet the standards coaches set to measure a player’s performance in each of those areas, he’d find another player who could. Eberflus knew he wanted to establish a new culture in the Bears locker room and set out to do it.

Wins and losses were of course important last season, since that’s how a team, its GM and coach are ultimately judged. But Poles and Eberflus also understood they were embarking on what they hoped to be a long-term journey to sustained greatness. They didn’t want to take shortcuts for instant gratification.

Over the course of the year, the Bears made several large changes, like trading away Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, in order to set themselves up for a brighter future. Ultimately that led to a league-worst 3-14 record. The results weren’t acceptable to the Bears, but maybe it was understandable.

This year, things are different.

“We're excited about raising the level and raising the expectations,” said Ryan Poles as the Bears reported to training camp on Tuesday. “I think great teams have high expectations and they go chase that. And that's what we're gonna do and we're gonna do that in training camp.”

If 2022 was about tearing the roster down, then 2023 is about building it back up again. The team added significant talent on both sides of the ball and now they want to see that translate into better play.

“We want guys to compete at an elite level,” said Eberflus.

The way the Bears want players to start raising expectations for themselves and for the team is by taking an honest look at their strengths and weaknesses, then attacking their personal plans to improve. From there, they want players to change the way they think when Week 1 finally rolls around.

“I want our team to walk into the stadium believing they can win football games and not hoping,” Poles said.

Justin Fields knows a bit about that belief from his time at Ohio State. They were a dominant squad in the Big Ten, so it’s safe to say they believed they were going to win week in and week out.

“Knowing that when you step on the field you’re going to win the game, thinking, having that mindset when you’re on the field before a game, it’s just different,” Fields said.

Poles wouldn’t put a ceiling on the Bears when asked about specific goals for the year. Fields said he didn’t have any specific goals either, just one big one.

“We all know that the ultimate goal is, and that’s to win the Super Bowl.”

There are still many unknowns about this Bears still as they try to move from the bottom of the league to a playoff contender. There are real concerns that not enough investment on the defensive line could undermine investments the team made elsewhere on the defense. There are legitimate questions at each offensive line spot. Of course, the question of whether or not Fields can develop into the franchise quarterback the Bears have lacked for generations remains, too.

Regardless, the Bears aren’t adjusting their expectations.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can be,” Poles said. “But I know our goal is always to win the division and be a championship caliber team. That standard’s always going to be there.”

