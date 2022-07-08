Chicago Bears quarterback pictured working out with legend All-Pro receiver

Fields working out with legend All-Pro receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is putting in the work this offseason and he's doing so with a couple familiar faces.

Fields was seen in a picture posted with former All-Pro receiver Chad Ochocinco and Ohio State quarterback C.J Stroud in Texas at Del Valle High School.

The Bears quarterback has a relationship with Stroud, as they were teammates together during Fields's last year at Ohio State.

Fields is coming off a rookie season where he posted just 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns paired with a 58.9 completion percentage.

Stroud, on the other hand, put up 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns with the Buckeyes last season. Stroud figures to be a top prospect in next year's NFL draft.

The work with Ochocinco should benefit Fields greatly, as his wide receiver core next season is pretty thin. Highlighted by third-year Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and newly drafted Velus Jones Jr., it will be tough for Fields to create a productive offense.

Maybe the Bears should see what Ocho is up to these days.

