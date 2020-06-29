Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles illustrates sidewalk chalk skills

Pac-12 offensive leader. Pro-Bowler. Super Bowl MVP.

Nick Foles has accomplished a lot throughout his football career, but now he adds another distinction to his mantle: Distinguished Twitter Sidewalk Chalk Artist.

The answer is @NickFoles! His wife Tori told me even SHE had NO IDEA he had this kind of talent. I mean... we're talking renaissance man. #Eagles https://t.co/Ag8RFw5WrY — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) June 29, 2020

Zoinks! That's pretty impressive!

Foles does a great job capturing Scooby's expressive eyebrows. His angles are sharp, the curves are precise. The chin whiskers poke out perfectly.

You can practically hear the "Ruh roh!" pop off your computer screen.

And any time you can continue to impress your wife of six years you're clearly doing something right.

So bravo, Nick Foles. Can't wait to see what you accomplish next.

