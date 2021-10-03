Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields shines in big win
The Bears cruised to 2-2 with a big win over the Detriot Lions.
A weird turnover dooms Detroit in week 4 against the Chicago Bears, dropping the Lions to 0-4 on the season.
For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday. Fields and the Bears (2-2) were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week. Fields looked more comfortable, completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee.
One week after one of the worst game plans you'll ever see for a young quarterback, Justin Fields is help from his coaches.
The Lions appear to have some on-field communication problems.
