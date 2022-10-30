Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields records 'most impressive disastrous play' vs. Dallas Cowboys

A Justin Fields blunder set the Chicago Bears back against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday afternoon.

The former Ohio State quarterback had the Bears within striking distance in the third quarter, handing the ball off to Khalil Herbert for a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to five.

But after the Cowboys scored on a seven-yard rush by running back Tony Pollard, things went from bad to worse for Fields.

After a completion to running back David Montgomery on a 3rd-and-17 in the third quarter, trailing 35-23, Dallas Cowboys and former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons forced a fumble and retained possession.

Instead of touching Parsons to ensure that he was down after recovering Montgomery's fumble, Fields jumped over the Cowboys linebacker, who returned it 36 yards for a Cowboys touchdown.

Through the first three quarters, Fields had two touchdown passes and one touchdown rush against the Cowboys.

Heading into Saturday's game, Fields had completed 55.9% of his passes for 1,048 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 364 yards and two touchdowns in the rushing game.

In seven games, Fields, a former No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has led the Bears to a 3-4 record.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Fields completed 68.4% of his 579 pass attempts for 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 15 touchdowns and 867 yards rushing.

