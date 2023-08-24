Chicago Bears Q&A: What are Tyson Bagent’s chances of being the No. 2 QB — or even making the roster? How’s the running back depth chart?

The final test of the 2023 NFL preseason for the Chicago Bears takes place Saturday at Soldier Field as they host the Buffalo Bills.

With training camp nearly over as well, Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions about roster depth, injuries and more.

What are the chances Tyler Bagent makes the roster and is the No. 2 quarterback? — Jason W., Rolling Meadows

Those are two different questions. It would be one thing if Bagent made the roster. It would be something very different if the team made him the No. 2 quarterback for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10. If the Bears did the latter, they would basically be admitting that the signing of P.J. Walker as the backup to Justin Fields was a failed move at a cost of about $2 million, which is what he has guaranteed in his two-year contract.

Bagent had an impressive touchdown drive in last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and he’s completed 13 of 15 passes for 113 yards and run for a touchdown in his two preseason appearances. Bagent, an undrafted rookie free agent from Division II Shepherd, played for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in the Senior Bowl. He’s more poised than most rookie quarterbacks and seems to operate comfortably with an NFL clock, meaning he knows when the ball needs to come out.

I imagine when the Bears signed Bagent they probably thought the best-case scenario would be he’d make an impressive case to be considered for the practice squad. That’s not put a ceiling on him it’s just being realistic about where he is and what he could offer the team. He’s been poised in practice too so there’s something to think about.

I asked Getsy directly if Bagent is in the running for the No. 2 job on Wednesday before practice.

“I mean everybody has a shot,” Getsy said. “All three guys (Walker, Bagent, Nathan Peterman) have done a really nice job through training camp. I think you guys have seen, like most of the guys in our training camp, there’s been good days and bad days for everybody and those three specifically. So we’re taking all that in. I know he had a great drive and that’s exciting for people, but that’s one drive. We’re going to make that part of the evaluation, but we’re going to take the whole training camp evaluation before we make a decision like that.”

Getsy seemed to indicate Walker’s experience — he made seven starts over the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers — is an X Factor in the equation.

“So much of our game is situational football,” Getsy said. “So, being able to have those experiences and be able to react in a certain way is very valuable. When you get into that discussion that you’re getting into, by no means do we have one way or the other set in stone … we still have three more weeks to go before we’re in that ‘Who’s the backup and who’s not the backup?’ Ryan (Poles) and Matt (Eberflus) and those guys will make those decisions when those decisions … who’s on our roster and everything like that.

“Our job is to get each guy better and then give every guy on our roster an opportunity to prove themselves. I think we’ve done that. We kind of mixed up last week with the order, the way the guys played. We wanted Nate to have more reps, more opportunities because he hadn’t had them specifically through that week being in Indy. So that’s kind of how that went. We’ll figure that out here in a day or two of exactly how we want to play this game (Saturday versus Buffalo) out too.”

Reading between the lines, it’s hard for me to see the Bears having Bagent as the No. 2 quarterback to start the regular season, which would mean he would be one snap away from entering the game.

The next question is has he done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster? Do the Bears fear that if they place Bagent on waivers — with the intention of signing him to the 53-man roster — that he will be scooped up by another club? How many teams will want to keep three quarterbacks on their roster to begin the season? The number was 12 a year ago. For the same reasons I don’t think the Bears will view Bagent as a candidate to be the No. 2 quarterback, I have even less faith another team would desire him to be in that role. Not when he doesn’t know the system, hasn’t been in the building and hasn’t built any trust with the coaching staff. Would another team like him as a developmental guy in the No. 3 role? Possibly.

Will the Bears have a flexible roster to carry a third quarterback? That might depend on the depth and health of the roster to begin the season. I’d say he’s got a shot of cracking the 53-man roster. Fourteen quarterbacks were selected in the draft this year. Bagent wasn’t one of them and this close to the draft, some teams are going to lean heavily on their pre-draft reports when evaluating guys who come available. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out and you can’t deny Bagent has made the most of his opportunities to this point.

Any idea on the status of the offensive line? They’re beyond testing depth. — @daveodude

There certainly will be no shortage of tape to evaluate the players on the roster in the mix for backup positions. They’ve gotten a ton of reps and, in a lot of cases, work with the starters. On Wednesday, four of the team’s top six linemen did not participate in practice.

Left guard Teven Jenkins, right guard Nate Davis, right tackle Darnell Wright and swing interior player Lucas Patrick did not participate in a practice that was not in pads. As I have reported, Jenkins is expected to remain sidelined when the regular season opens. The hope has to be that issues plaguing the others are minor. Wright was hobbled at the end of Tuesday’s practice in full pads and had his right ankle wrapped. He was an observer at Wednesday’s practice and didn’t look too bad off as he moved around. Coach Matt Eberflus has said Patrick has been ramping up and I don’t know what to make of Davis, who has missed a lot of time.

“It’s always a challenge,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said. “You’re always going to have moving parts in this league. Very seldom do you have the same five guys all the time. It’s pro football and it’s next man up and all the guys that are having to fill in or have filled in, they’ve been training for this moment. They’ve been working it. One day at a time.”

It looks like Cody Whitehair will play left guard while Jenkins is sidelined with Patrick slotting in at center. But it’s possible that is necessitated by what Eberflus said is a minor hand injury Whitehair is dealing with. They’ve got a little more than two weeks to sort through it and, as I said, the hope is all of the players but Jenkins will be available.

Any change to the running back depth chart? — Eric B., Newton, Mass.

Khalil Herbert remains the leading candidate to start and that is because he’s really impressed the team with improvements in the passing game both as a receiver and blocker. He opened the spring as the top candidate and hasn’t lost hold of that job.

“Khalil hasn’t done anything to lose the job,” running backs coach David Walker said. “And then D’Onta (Foreman) and Travis (Homer), you know, Trestan (Ebner) has been out a little bit, and Roschon (Johnson) has done a nice job competing. I feel comfortable with the group. We’re going to be able to put a solid group out. We’ll be able to do all the things we need — catch the ball, block for the ball, run the ball, and I think the guys have shown that through the course of training camp and the course of games. Everyone’s had their moments.”

The Bears could go with a hot hand approach and I suspect in certain situations, they will have backs they want to lean on.

“We’re running back by committee,” Walker said. “Saquon Barkley doesn’t wear a Chicago Bear helmet, Josh Jacobs doesn’t wear a Chicago Bear helmet. We’ve got a lot of good players and those guys all complement one another and they all will have roles within the room as we move forward.”

I have a $100 ticket on Justin Fields to win MVP this season. Thoughts on that paying for my vacation next summer? — Tom C., Itasca

There have been a handful of questions about Fields’ MVP props the last few weeks and the excitement for his season is palpable for Bears fans. A lot of folks have pointed to the massive jump Jalen Hurts made last season for the Philadelphia Eagles when he finished second in MVP voting behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Then, there are comparisons to super-talented Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the second-youngest player to ever be named MVP in 2019. Jackson passed for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 1,206 yards and another seven scores. Those numbers seem within range for Fields, especially if he can cut down the number of interceptions he throws. Thirty-six touchdown passes would be a huge season for him and represent a Bears’ franchise record (Erik Kramer had 29 in 1995).

According to Joe Fortenbaugh, a sports betting analyst for ESPN, Fields is currently at 25:1 at Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas after opening at a variety of books anywhere between 40:1 and 50:1.

“It opened at a reasonable price on Fields and then the books took a bunch of money on him,” Fortenbaugh said. “Last I checked, more tickets are on him to win MVP than anyone else at Caesars. That doesn’t mean the most money, but the most tickets. Super popular because everyone loves him from fantasy football and Chicago tends to have a pretty good following out here. That’s a much smaller aspect to it.

“But people really like the idea of the Bears taking a step forward. They’ve been very popular from a public play. The win total has gone up. People like them to win the division. I think this is too soon but he’s down to 25:1.”

What makes me think you might need to come up with alternative funds for the vacation is the reality that the MVP almost always comes from one of the elite teams. If you are banking on the Bears being in that category, sure, you’ve got a shot. Consider the last 10 MVP winners came from teams that averaged 13 wins. That figure will likely climb slightly in the years ahead as the league has played only two seasons under the current format with 17 regular-season games. Mahomes’ Chiefs won 14 games last season and Aaron Rodgers won the award in 2021 when the Green Bay Packers were 13-4. Per Fortenbaugh, 14 of the last 16 MVP winners came from a No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

“If he’s up at 50:1, that is where I would consider it,” Fortenbaugh said. “That implies barely a 2% chance of it happening. Is there a world where the Bears can find their way to a 2 seed? Very unlikely but we’re talking 2%. Maybe the Eagles have a down year because they’re coming off a Super Bowl. Maybe San Francisco gets dinged up at quarterback and the 49ers lose games and maybe somehow the Bears run through the division and Fields has huge numbers. Suddenly, we’re talking.”

The Ravens finished 14-2 in 2019 when Jackson won the award and ended the season on a 12-game winning streak. Baltimore’s defense ranked fourth in the NFL and was third in points allowed. Jackson was an easy pick for the award coming off a sensational season but he was part of an excellent team overall.

The Bears are probably going to have to be better as a team than many imagine for Fields to be at the forefront of an MVP discussion and ultimately the voting process in January, as history tells us the award usually belongs to a quarterback on one of the very best teams in the league. The last non-quarterback to win the award was Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012 coming off his 2,097-yard season. Peterson is also the last player to be named MVP on a team that didn’t win its division. The Vikings finished 10-6 and second in the NFC North behind the Packers.

“It’s not a knock on Fields, he’s going to put numbers up,” Fortenbaugh said. “I don’t know how the Bears are going to win 12 games this year. It feels like it is a year away from being a year away. One of the things you can do with these odds is convert them to the implied probability. This sounds nerdy but when they’re telling you 25:1, that says 3.85%. You convert the odds to the probability and you say, ‘OK, 3.85%. Does Justin Fields have a better than 3.85% chance of winning MVP? If the answer is yes, it’s a good bet. If the answer is no, it’s a stay away or a bad bet.”

How relevant do you think Robert Tonyan will be in the red zone? — @cory41076569

The go-to tight end in the red zone will be Cole Kmet, who caught seven touchdowns last season as he and Justin Fields began developing some chemistry. But Tonyan will absolutely have a role as the offense nears the end zone.

He knows the system. He’s got the trust of the offensive coordinator from Green Bay. He caught 11 touchdown passes in 2020. How involved Tonyan is will be largely dependent on how much 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) Luke Getsy wants to use in the red zone.

The Bears could roll out some big targets in Kmet, Tonyan, DJ Moore and Chase Claypool if they wanted to. That could create some mismatches against opposing defenses.

Should we be concerned about Tremaine Edmunds and how long he’s been unable to practice? — @mosconml

Edmunds returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 4 and that is a positive sign he will be ready to go in advance of the season opener Sept. 10. You’re talking about a five-year veteran who has missed only eight games over the first five seasons of his career. Edmunds has been pretty durable so I think things are trending in the right direction with him.

“I just had a couple things going on,” Edmunds said after practice Wednesday. “I’m on a good track. Winning the day. I’m in a good spot.”

While he’s been out, there have been extra reps for Jack Sanborn and rookie Noah Sewell and the Bears have made three moves for linebackers recently, adding Davion Taylor, Mykal Walker and Barrington Wade since Aug. 8. My take is they have been brought in to evaluate for a potential bottom of the depth chart position, maybe as help on special teams. It’s worth noting linebacker Dylan Cole has been sidelined for about two weeks. In the event he has an injury that is going to keep him out a while — he’s been in the “day-to-day” mix — perhaps the team could be seeking special teams help.

Will the Bears sign a veteran guard? — @noflyzone_1

If Teven Jenkins is the only guard who is going to miss some extended time, going out and signing a guard who is on the street to be anything other than a camp body would be a condemnation of the depth the team has assembled on the offensive line. Initial cuts to form a 53-man roster are due Tuesday, so I’m not sure the Bears need a camp body at this point. We’ll see in the next couple of weeks how the team will handle Jenkins’ absence. The initial response we saw was for Cody Whitehair to move from center to left guard with Lucas Patrick slotting in at center. In that scenario, it’s basically a decision for the team on whether it prefers Patrick at center or Alex Leatherwood or Ja’Tyre Carter at left guard.

Perhaps the team will make a move for a lineman next week. That would not surprise me with cuts coming. As I’ve written here previously, I’d be on the lookout for a potential swing tackle addition. Maybe they look for an interior player too. But at some point you have to trust the depth you’ve brought in, developed and coached.

When can we expect to see Yannick Ngakoue at practice and why hasn’t he fully practiced yet? — @shootermcconlon

Those are great questions, ones that are difficult to sift through right now as the Bears curiously choose to guard some of this information as if it is part of a nuclear code. In these instances, we have to consider what we do know and I’d lean heavily on the fact Ngakoue reported in good shape and he’s almost always answered the bell in the regular season. He’s on a prove-it deal with the Bears — a one-year contract. If he wants the kind of payday that comes with a multiyear contract, he’s going to have to put together a blockbuster season. So, the Bears should get the best Ngakoue has to offer and that’s one reason why the signing was a smart move for general manager Ryan Poles.

Ngakoue has missed only four games in seven seasons and two of them came at the end of last season in Indianapolis when he suffered a freak throat injury. He’s 28 years old and at the peak of his career. So, I imagine Ngakoue will be ready to roll when it counts.

Is there an issue with philosophy or training staff with all these injuries? — @a_snazzy

I don’t believe so but it’s a fair question as the number seems to be climbing. Twenty-one players were held out of Wednesday’s practice in the Walter Payton Center and tight end Cole Kmet left practice early. My hunch is the Bears are being conservative with some of the players who have missed an extended period of time (more than a week), especially with veterans familiar with what it takes to prepare for the grind of the regular season. For players who have soft tissue injuries, the last thing the team wants to do is not give a guy enough time to rehab and then have an injury linger into September.

Eberflus has spoken a couple of times this summer about how they are leaning on the information they gather from the medical and training community for how practices are structured. He’s talked about having three-day stacks — meaning the Bears would practice three consecutive days (with a little more intensity each day) and then have a day off. So, I think the team has done its best here and this stuff changes annually. Coaches try something one summer and then tweak it the next. The reality is injuries happen in football and you have to practice football legitimately to be ready to play football. As Eberflus said last year, “We can’t live soft and play hard.”