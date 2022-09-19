Chicago Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Week 2 against Packers

Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night.

Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful.

Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the ball through the air 11 times. In those 11 attempts, the Bears completed 48 passing yards.

Fields ended with 70 passing yards and seven completions, marking a wildly unproductive game for the second-year quarterback. What's more, Fields ended with an interception, three sacks and a 43.8 passer rating.

Looking at the wide receivers, it's hard not to wince at Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet's stats. Between the two, they combined for one catch and -4 yards.

Yikes.

The Bears have work to do, especially in the passing game.

Step one, calling passing plays. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy displayed a lack of trust in Fields by only calling 11 plays with his name on them. The Bears ran the ball majority of the game, despite being down most of the time.

Something has to change with the team's offense. They impressed in the second half of Week 1's game against the 49ers, but everything changed after the Packers game.

