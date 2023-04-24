Chicago Bears post perfect reaction to Aaron Rodgers trade

Bears have perfect reaction to Rodgers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A long national nightmare is finally over, as the Green Bay Packers have reportedly traded four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Rodgers, who will turn 40 years old this season, has a stellar record against the Chicago Bears, but now that the team no longer has to contend with their long-time nemesis, they celebrated in a picture-perfect (or, more appropriately, GIF-perfect) way:

In his Green Bay career, Rodgers threw for 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions, and won the NFL’s MVP award on four occasions, including for his work in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He always took great delight in dominating the Bears, with a 24-5 career record against Chicago. He threw for 64 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in those games, racking up 6,965 passing yards in the process.

Now he’ll head to New York, where he’ll aim to turn around the Jets’ fortunes. The Packers also sent the No. 15 in this year’s NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round pick, to the Jets in exchange for this year’s No. 13 pick, 2023 second and sixth-round picks, and a conditional pick in next year’s draft, according to reports.



