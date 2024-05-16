Who are the Chicago Bears playing this year? Here’s their 2024 regular season schedule

CHICAGO — The National Football League has announced their entire roster of teams’ schedules, which included the Chicago Bears. Here’s a breakdown of the Bears’ schedule, week by week:

Week 1 – Sept. 8 vs. the Tennessee Titans — FOX/12 p.m.

The Bears open the regular season at home for the third-straight year, hosting the Tennessee Titans in a Week 1 matchup at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on FOX. Chicago’s season-opening contest against Tennessee marks the first time in franchise history that the Bears will face the Titans on Kickoff Weekend. The Bears own a 30-14-1 mark (.682) in season-opening games at home, posting a 56-43-5 (.566) all-time record in the first game of the season.

Week 2 – Sept. 15 at the Houston Texans — NBC/7:20 p.m.

Following Week 1, the Bears hit the road for the first of two consecutive away contests against AFC South Division foes, starting with the Houston Texans on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

The Bears have won each of their last two matchups against the Texans.

Week 3 – Sept. 22 at the Indianapolis Colts — CBS/12 p.m.

The Bears travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against the Colts in Week 3 — A contest in which Chicago has come away victorious three out of the last four times they have played the Colts.

Week 4 – Sept. 29 vs. the Los Angeles Rams — FOX/12 p.m.

After the two-game AFC South road trip, the Bears return to Soldier Field for a two-game homestand against the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively.

The Bears have won three-straight home matchups against Los Angeles, holding the Rams to less than 10 points in each of their three victories at Soldier Field, not allowing a single touchdown. The Bears have not allowed a single touchdown to the Rams at Soldier Field since 2003.

Week 5 – Oct. 6 vs. the Carolina Panthers — FOX/12 p.m.

When Carolina comes to town during week 5, they will face a Chicago team that is currently riding a three-game win streak against the Panthers. Stretched further back, the Bears have claimed victory in six of the last seven contests between the pair, including four wins at home.

Week 6 – Oct. 13 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) — NFL Network/8:30 a.m.

In Week 6, the Bears will travel to London to participate in the NFL’s 2024 International Series, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This year’s trip will mark Chicago’s third regular-season International Series matchup and the first since the Bears participated in the NFL’s inaugural game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Notably, the Bears participated in the first-ever NFL appearance in London in 1986, taking part in the inaugural American Bowl preseason game. The Bears have split their two games in London, yet stateside, own a 5-3 (.625) mark against the Jaguars, most recently featuring a 41-7 victory in 2020 at Jacksonville.

Week 7 – Bye week

Chicago’s bye week will occur in Week 7 following the trip to London, registering the fifth occurrence of a Week 7 bye for the Bears since the rule was instituted in 1990 and the first since 1994.

Week 8 – Oct. 27 at the Washington Commanders — CBS/12 p.m.

Following the bye, the Bears will travel to Washington for the second time in as many seasons for a matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Bears won each of their last two road matchups against Washington, scoring over 30 points in both of the primetime bouts.

Week 9 – Nov. 3 at the Arizona Cardinals — CBS/3:05 p.m.

The Bears will then embark on a stretch of five games within the calendar month of November, starting with a trip to Arizona in Week 9, prefacing a three-game homestand featuring matchups with two NFC North Division foes.

Taking a trip to the desert, the Bears will add the latest chapter to a rivalry that commenced in 1920, traveling to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, where Chicago has won each of the last three regular-season matchups at State Farm Stadium.

The Bears own a 60-29-6 (.663) all-time record against that Cardinals, as the 95 total games between the two charter franchises register as Chicago’s most against any single opponent outside of the NFC North in the franchise’s 105-year history.

Week 10 – Nov. 10 vs. the New England Patriots — FOX/12 p.m.

The Bears will then commence their three-game homestand by hosting the New England Patriots in Week 10, marking the median of regular-season games played. Shining a light on one of the most profound moments and accolades in Bears history, the matchup against the Patriots will add a next chapter to a series highlighted by the club’s victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX, as the victory granted the franchise a World Championship following the historic 1985 season.

Week 11 – Nov. 17 vs. the Green Bay Packers — FOX/12 p.m.

The first NFC North Division matchup for the Bears occurs in Week 11 – the latest point in a regular season that the first division rival appears on the schedule for Chicago since the creation of divisions in 1967 – as Chicago hosts Green Bay.

The Week 11 matchup against the Packers will mark the 205th all-time regular-season contest between the two clubs.

Week 12 – Nov. 24 vs. the Minnesota Vikings — FOX/12 p.m.

The Bears welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Soldier Field in Week 12.

Week 13 – Nov. 28 at the Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) — CBS/11:30 a.m.

Renewing a holiday tradition, the Bears will appear on Thanksgiving Day, traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions at 11:30 a.m. CT for the 20th meeting between the two division foes on Thanksgiving Day.

Chicago has won four straight games on Thanksgiving, including three in a row against the Lions, the second-longest active stretch in the NFL.

The Bears, who own 20 victories on Thanksgiving, the third-most by any club in the league, will appear in the holiday showcase for the first time since 2021

Week 14 – Dec. 8 at the San Francisco 49ers — FOX/3:25 p.m.

After the Thanksgiving matchup, the Bears travel back to the West Coast in Week 14 for an afternoon matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, marking Chicago’s first trip to the Bay Area since 2018.

Week 15 – Dec. 16 at the Minnesota Vikings (MNF) — ABC/7:15 p.m.

The Week 15 home bout against Minnesota will mark the 125th all-time regular-season matchup between the two divisional adversaries.

Following last season’s win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Bears have claimed eight victories over the Vikings on the Monday Night Football stage, the most by the club against a single opponent in franchise history.

Week 16 – Dec. 22 vs. the Detroit Lions — FOX/12 p.m.

The Bears close out the regular-season home schedule with a pair of NFC matchups, starting with the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Chicago will look to capitalize on the recent home success against the Lions, winners of four of the last six against Detroit at Soldier Field.

Week 17 – Dec. 26 vs. the Seattle Seahawks (TNF) — Prime Video/7:15 p.m.

The Bears cap their home slate in 2024 with a primetime matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

Chicago is looking to capitalize off recent triumph on Thursday night, claiming two wins on Thursday Night Football in 2023 and winning four of the last five in the marquee slot.

Week 18 – Jan. 5 at the Green Bay Packers — TBD/TBD

Chicago will then travel to Green Bay to culminate the 2024 regular season with a Week 18 matchup against the Packers, as the bout will become the 100th all-time meeting between the Bears and Packers at Lambeau Field.

