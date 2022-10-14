When do the Chicago Bears play next after facing Commanders?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game.

After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.

The team will face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24.

Then, the Bears will move back to playing Sundays for the rest of the season – starting with a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 30.

